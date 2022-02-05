ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo in Addis Ababa for 35th Ordinary Session of AU

Headlines Akufo-Addo in Addis Ababa for 35th Ordinary Session of AU
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo joined other African Heads of State and Governments in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa on Saturday for the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union.

The two-day meeting of the Heads of State is on the theme, “Building resilience in nutrition on the African continent: Accelerate the human capital, social and economic development”.

The President, will amongst others, present separate reports on the status of AU Financial Institutions, and on Gender and Development, in his capacity as AU Champion on Financial Institutions and AU Champion on Gender and Development, respectively.

GNA

