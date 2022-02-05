Police condemn media use of unrelated pictures of Sekondi-Takoradi MCE

The Ghana Police Service has condemned the use of unrelated pictures of the Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi Abdul-Mumin Issah in the media reportage of his ongoing court case.

A warning to the media has hence been issued after the attention of the Police was drawn to the library photograph circulating in the Ghanaian media in which a person depicted as the suspended MCE for Sekondi-Takoradi Municipal Assembly is seen bare-chested, sitting around a collection of items.

“The Police wish to put on record that the photograph in question, which was featured prominently on the front page of the Chronicle newspaper of Friday, Feb 2022, had nothing whatsoever to do with the Police.

“It was not taken by the Police, was not taken at any Police station and, certainly, could not have been put in circulation by the Police.

“We wish to condemn the practice of people taking unrelated pictures of events and using them to create misleading impressions to the public,” part of a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service reads.

The Police stress that “such sensational acts which seek to cast a slur on the dignity of the person involved and also bring the name of the Ghana Police Service into disrepute should not be encouraged.”

Meanwhile, the Police Professional Standard Bureau has been tasked to ensure that in line with international best practice, due process was followed in the investigation and prosecution of this case, just as is expected in all other cases.

Below is the full statement from the Ghana Police Service: