ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Police condemn media use of unrelated pictures of Sekondi-Takoradi MCE

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Police condemn media use of unrelated pictures of Sekondi-Takoradi MCE
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has condemned the use of unrelated pictures of the Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi Abdul-Mumin Issah in the media reportage of his ongoing court case.

A warning to the media has hence been issued after the attention of the Police was drawn to the library photograph circulating in the Ghanaian media in which a person depicted as the suspended MCE for Sekondi-Takoradi Municipal Assembly is seen bare-chested, sitting around a collection of items.

“The Police wish to put on record that the photograph in question, which was featured prominently on the front page of the Chronicle newspaper of Friday, Feb 2022, had nothing whatsoever to do with the Police.

“It was not taken by the Police, was not taken at any Police station and, certainly, could not have been put in circulation by the Police.

“We wish to condemn the practice of people taking unrelated pictures of events and using them to create misleading impressions to the public,” part of a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service reads.

The Police stress that “such sensational acts which seek to cast a slur on the dignity of the person involved and also bring the name of the Ghana Police Service into disrepute should not be encouraged.”

Meanwhile, the Police Professional Standard Bureau has been tasked to ensure that in line with international best practice, due process was followed in the investigation and prosecution of this case, just as is expected in all other cases.

Below is the full statement from the Ghana Police Service:

25202273019-k5grj7u3h1-70bd7c28-fb70-4901-b358-3666787db4e9

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Akufo-Addo in Addis Ababa for 35th Ordinary Session of AU
05.02.2022 | Headlines
US gov’t pledges continuous support to Ghana against terror attacks
05.02.2022 | Headlines
The people in my Constituency oppose unpopular e-Levy – Ablakwa
05.02.2022 | Headlines
We need e-levy to stop the economy from collapsing — Joseph Dindiok Kpemka
05.02.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo secures €230m loan to construct 3.0km bridge on Afram River
05.02.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia launches e-Travel card for public officials
05.02.2022 | Headlines
Moody’s downgrades Ghana’s economy to Caa1
05.02.2022 | Headlines
‘I’ll cooperate with police but the truth will come out’ – Suspended Takoradi MCE
05.02.2022 | Headlines
Alleged Takoradi Pregnant woman did not attend antenatal at Takoradi Hospital — Doctor
05.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line