ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Effutu Traditional Council calls for quick reinstatement of Prof. Avoke, others

Social News Effutu Traditional Council calls for quick reinstatement of Prof. Avoke, others
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Effutu Traditional Council says it is seriously looking forward to the University of Education Winneba (UEW) governing council's expeditious action on the Winneba High Court's order to reinstate Professor Mawutor Avoke and some Principal Officers.

Neenyi Ghartey VII, Paramount Chief of Effutu Traditional Area and President of the Traditional Council, told the Ghana News Agency after a traditional Council's meeting, that the governing council must comply with the court's directive to avoid the past turbulence that affected the image of the school.

“We the Effutu Traditional Council entreats the UEW Council to put measures in place that will manifest reconciliation for peace to reign without any further rancour,” he stated.

"We wish the incoming Vice-Chancellor well in office and urge him to be a father for all despite all that has happened in the past since peace and harmony are essential ingredients to forge cohesion,” he said.

GNA

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Road Minister applaud contractors working on Appiatse explosion road
05.02.2022 | Social News
Police caution motorists approaching Accra-Nsawam highway
05.02.2022 | Social News
Ghana's renowned peace coming under stress – Interior Minister
05.02.2022 | Social News
Appiatse explosion: Identification of dead bodies opened
05.02.2022 | Social News
West Gonja: Abu Jinapor commissions newly built market facility at Canteen
05.02.2022 | Social News
E/R: Hawker killed in an accident at Oda lorry station
05.02.2022 | Social News
Appiatse explosion:  Names, ages of 13 persons who died
04.02.2022 | Social News
AG charges EOCO to go after entities evading taxes
04.02.2022 | Social News
A/R: Fire destroys grocery shops at Adum
04.02.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line