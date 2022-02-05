Volta Police arrest 17 persons over suspected 'wee'

The Volta Regional Police Command has arrested 17 suspects over narcotic substances.

The suspects were arrested in separate operations conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday across the region.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mrs Effia Tenge, Volta Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that 13 of the suspects were arrested in an hour-long operation at Juapong on Wednesday.

She said the Police in that operation retrieved quantities of dried leaves, slabs of compressed dried leaves, quantities of cocaine and implements such as pairs of scissors, folding paper (Rizla), and brown paper, adding some five motorbikes that were abandoned at the ghettos were also impounded.

In a similar exercise, DSP Tenge said three suspects were arrested by the Dzodze District Police with quantities of narcotic substances.

She noted that the operation led by the District Police Commander retrieved from the suspects, 281 wraps of substances suspected to be Indian hemp and assorted narcotics induced preparations; 622 pieces of toffee, bitters, and other implements used in processing narcotics substances; rolling paper; (Rizla) pairs of scissors, brown paper, and lighters.

The Regional Police Public Affairs Officer said the 17th suspect was arrested by the Keta Police while trying to escape arrest and that efforts were being made to arrest his accomplices.

“At the Abutiakope beach at Keta, a 59-year-old male suspect is in police custody after his attempts to escape arrest failed when they were swooped on.

His accomplices managed to escape in a fishing boat at the Abutiakope beach, abandoning two sacks of narcotic substances and a Pajero SUV.

The Keta District Command is following leads to arrest suspects on the run.

She indicated that all 17 suspects would be screened and those found culpable after investigations arraigned.

GNA