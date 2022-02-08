Prophet predicts 2022 as fruitful year for Ghanaians

Prophet Dr Jonas Affum Fianko

Founder and leader of the City of Shiloh Prayer Center located at Mankessi in the Central Region, Prophet Dr Jonas Affum Fianko aka Prophet Magraa has said inspite of the challenges confronting the country, the year 2022 will be different.

He notes that the country will experience massive progress.

The man of God indicated that a spiritual white symbol of apparel that attracts goodness is hanging on the nation.

Speaking to the correspondent in an interview, the Prophet said Ghanaians need not fear or panic about what will happen this year since God's mighty hands are upon the country.

The prophet assured that the glory of God which is shining upon the country will empower the citizens to renew their faith in the Lord to conquer whatever stands their way.

In his scriptural point of view, Prophet Magraa said the Bible makes it clear that with "our eyes we shall see the reward of the wicked and that the just shall live by faith."

According to him, if the faithful God is assuring his people about His protection and glory "then what can be the cause of our fear."

Delving further, the man of God hinted that the year 2022 will take a form in three apparels.

The first apparel, he disclosed would be in the form of a red symbol that will project the country against dangers the world would encounter this year.

He added that the second apparel which is a black symbol will also protect Ghanaians against unprecedented deaths that would greet the world in 2022.

The white apparel which is the third symbol, Prophet Maagra revealed, is the glory and protection of the country.

"The most interesting part about white apparel is that it will attract good things to thwart economic challenges," Maagra pointed out.

The Prophet also called on Ghanaians to be resolute and prayerful to ensure that the country overcomes its challenges through the protection that God has assured this year 2022.