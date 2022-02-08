Sanitation Health Watch takes clean-up exercise to Tafo Government Hospital

A Kumasi-based Non-Governmental Organisation, Damak Sanitation Health Watch has extended a cleanup exercise to the Kumasi Tafo government hospital.

The program forms part of the organisation's social interventions aimed at supporting government efforts to keep the country clean.

Residents joined the group in the Tafo township busily desilting choked bridges and gutters, weeding bushy areas among others.

Speaking to the media after the program the Chief Executive Officer of Damak Sanitation Health Watch Mr Daniel Mbabugri Akugri hinted that the event is part of series of exercises to be done yearly.

According to him, the program seeks to educate and inform the public on the need to keep the environment clean.

Mr Mbabugri is urging government to make available logistics to ensure the enforcement of the sanitation bye-laws.

He thanked the Municipal Environmental Officer, Mr Ebenezer Kwaku Baotey for the support during the exercise.

On his part, the Tafo Municipal Sanitation Officer, Madam Linda Owusu lauded Damak Sanitation Health Watch for the gesture.

She urged all and sundry to do as much as they can to help to keep the environment clean.

The Assemblyman for the Tafo-Nyieaso Electoral Area, Hon. Alhaji Bashiru Mohammed Gambo who led the exercise in his area stressed that sanitation is a huge challenge confronting the area.

He commended Damak Sanitation Watch for choosing Tafo Municipality for its assignment.