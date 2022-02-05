ModernGhana logo
05.02.2022 Social News

Police caution motorists approaching Accra-Nsawam highway

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Police caution motorists approaching Accra-Nsawam highway
05.02.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has issued an alert cautioning motorists approaching the Accra-Nsawam highway to drive cautiously.

Early in the morning, the Police disclosed in a separate alert that a loaded articulated truck has broken down and the trailer decoupled from the prime mover, obstructing Nsawam Kumasi bound traffic, at Samsam junction, Medie, between Amasaman and Nsawam on the N6.

To avoid accidents, the Police are now on scene with officials of the Road Safety Management Service Limited directing motorists to drive with care.

“In reference to the Public Notice of the decoupled Articulated truck obstructing traffic on the Accra-Nsawam highway at Samsam Junction, the Road Safety Management Service Limited recovery truck is at the scene with crew to assist the police to remove the broken-down truck to allow safe and free flow of traffic.

“Meanwhile motorists are entreated to approach cautiously with due care and attention to other road users,” a Police statement has said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

