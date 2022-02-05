ModernGhana logo
The people in my Constituency oppose unpopular e-Levy – Ablakwa

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has noted that the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) is unpopular all over the country.

Narrating the outcome of a townhall meeting conducted in his Constituency, the MP said his constituents also oppose the new tax being introduced by the ruling government.

“I did a poll in my constituency and it was a live poll, a townhall and I asked the citizens to vote because ahead of the return to recess, I said look, as a Member of Parliament, I should have a clear mind for my people. I’ve been in Accra thinking I don’t support [the e-levy] but what if my people support it.

“I invited the chiefs, all the political parties, everybody. It was an open townhall, the public information centers, community radio stations, everybody announced that in a week’s time, the MP is holding a townhall on e-levy [and that] everybody come and shares your view.

“And we took a vote. Guess the outcome! Three hundred and thirty-one said they are opposed to the e-levy [and] only four said they support it. This is so unpopular,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa told TV3.

Amid the rejection of the Electronic Transaction Levy, former Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka has stressed the need to be accepted.

He argues that the levy is a necessary measure to ensure the country’s economy does not collapse.

