Musah Superior pays courtesy call on Asantehene

Hon Musah Superior, NPP General Secretary hopeful on Friday 4th February 2022 paid a courtesy call on the King of the Ashanti Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The prime motive was to formally introduce himself on his new appointment as the Deputy CEO for Ghana Forestry Commission and respectfully make the King privy to his political bid for the office of the General Secretary position of the elephant party.

Joining him in the official visit were top executives of the famous People's Campaign; an initiative of Musah Superior, aimed at crusading for the face-lifting of the welfare of NPP grass root and ultimately the victory of the party come 2024.

The former Mayor for Tamale was offered a feel-at-home reception throughout the meeting even as he introduced himself and the executives per the demand of custom.

Hon Musah Superior said in his introduction that he is always moved by the servant-leadership characteristic trait of the late Bafuor Osei Akoto; a Ghanaian agriculturalist, longest serving linguist of Ashanti Kingdom, hence his decision to serve not only NPP as the General Secretary but Ghana and Asanteman at large.

Overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom Otumfuo Osei Tutu II after the formal introduction by the Forestry official said he is much aware of how Hon Musah Superior played his official role as the Mayor for Tamale; commenting on the level of honesty he exhibited.

He strongly admonished him to carry on with his honesty and commitment even as he aspires for the general Secretary position.

He also blessed the campaign team and wished them well.