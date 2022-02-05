We need e-levy to stop the economy from collapsing — Joseph Dindiok Kpemka

Joseph Dindiok Kpemka

A former Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka has stressed that the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) is extraordinarily necessary to ensure the country’s economy does not collapse.

Speaking in an interview on TV3, the former Member of Parliament for Tempane Constituency in the Upper East Region described the move by the government as a step in the right direction.

“You have to think and come up with innovative ideas to move the country. One of the biggest problems is unemployment and the finance minister says the e-levy will help the youth to be entrepreneurs. A step in the right direction if you ask me,” Joseph Dindiok Kpemka stressed.

He argued, “In order not to collapse the economy you need to take extraordinary decisions which sometimes don’t seem to be palatable but in a long run will help the country.”

Government’s plan to implement the Electronic Transaction has been struggling for months due to the strong opposition from the Minority side in Parliament.

Although Finance Minister was compelled to reduce the initial charge from 1.75% to 1.50%, the Minority has not been convinced and insists that the levy must be scrapped totally.

Meanwhile, government continues to engage stakeholders and will this month push to have the levy approved by Parliament for its immediate implementation to rake in additional revenue.