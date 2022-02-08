ModernGhana logo
Let join hands to build Volta sports — Daniel Agbogah

Mr Daniel Agboga, the Chairman of Volta Regional Football Association (VRFA), has entreated stakeholders in the football fraternity in the region, commonly known as "Football People" which expands from team holders to sponsors, to join hands together to develop football in the Region.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Jeremy Van Tito on Revival 99.3 FM at Tadzewu in the Ketu North Municipality monitored by ModernGhana News on the aftermath of a Regional Congress held on February 3, 2022 in Ho, the regional capital, the Chairman explained that collective efforts by all the stakeholders in the sports sector in the region will help grow the game beyond expectations.

"It is the duty of all the people involved in football in our region to come together and work for the better days we expected to come," he stated.

The Chairman also confirmed the date for the starting of division two league across the region on 19th of February, 2022.

He further assured football loving fans of the region that other divisional and Juvenile leagues throughout the region will start soon after a meeting with the district football chairmen next week.

"The Regional division two league will begin on 19th February and I will be meeting the chairmen from the various district to roll out the plans for division three and the Juvenile leagues."

Mr. Agbogah advised followers and supporters of the various clubs in the region to resist any form of hooliganism and attack on officiating team.

He again pleaded with the cooperate bodies and individuals to invest in Volta Region Football and help grow the desired talents that abound in the region.

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Volta Regional CorrespondentPage: EvansWorlanyoAmeamu

