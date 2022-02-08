Keta: Salvation Army Church donates to Kedzikope tidal waves victims

08.02.2022 LISTEN

The Volta regional branch of Salvation Army Church has donated some items to tidal wave victims at Kedzikope, a suburb of Keta in the Volta Region on Friday, February 4, 2022.

The items donated include 76 bags of 25kilograms of Jasmine rice and four gallons of cooking oil.

Major Ebenezer Danqua, the Volta Divisional Head of Salvation Church who led the group for the donation told ModernGhana News that the gesture was a show of kindness and support to those who were displaced last years by the tidal waves.

He also explained that their team of directors were in the area some weeks ago to assess the level of damages caused by the tidal waves.

He stated that the church through their normal benevolent effort decided to extend a helping hand to the victims to mitigate any pain and hardship they may be going through.

"Yes,we know these may not be enough per the number of damages and the households affected,but we plead to you to be managing this as we plan for other helps for you," he added.

According Major Ebenezer, the items were sent from the headquarters of the church in Accra to the Volta chapter to be given to the tidal wave victims as a way of support.

"We are even planning to do more for you in near future since the level of damages and trauma caused to you psychologically is higher than one can imagine. We believed there is more blessing in giving as instructed by God in the Holy Bible onto all humans," he stated.

Mr George Goka, one of the leaders at Kedzikope who received the item on behalf of the community thanked the leaders, pastors and the entire Salvation Army church for the kind gesture.

He pledged the items will be shared accordingly for everyone to benefit.

He also appealed to other individuals, churches, corporate organizations among others to help since the damaged created by the tidal waves is huge.

Further information gathered by ModernGhana news indicates that about 179 households and over 400 people were affected by the tidal waves at Kedzikope.

Some beneficiaries who spoke to this reporter expressed their excitement over the gift and thanked the Salvation Army church for coming to their aid.

It will be recalled that in November 2021, thousands of residents in Ketu South Municipality, Keta municipality and Anloga District in the Volta region were displaced by tidal waves.

Several properties worth millions of cedis were destroyed leaving many stranded and traumatized.

The National Disaster Management Organization later distributed some relief items as well as help from politicians, individuals, philanthropists and groups.