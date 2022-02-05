ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.02.2022 Headlines

Bawumia launches e-Travel card for public officials

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 
05.02.2022 LISTEN

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has launched the e-Travel Card for financial transactions for all public officials in the country.

The card will facilitate the cashless disbursement of travel allowance and other payments for local and foreign trips of public officials.

The introduction of the card means that public officials will no more be provided with physical cash for their imprest when they are travelling for state duties.

252022114129-0f72yl3xxs-e-travel-card-300x200

According to Dr. Bawumia, “Since Independence, public officials are provided cash for their imprest when they travel. This system has many associated problems including the risks of carrying cash, fraud in the disbursement of imprest, the increasing use of cashless payment channels in many jurisdictions, ineffective monitoring and controls, etc.

He said public officials will henceforth be issued with the e-Travel card with their per diem for travel and imprest automatically uploaded on the card for use.

252022114129-h40o2s6eey-e-travel-300x189

The Vice President explained that the card among other things is expected to eliminate the risk of carrying cash while travelling, ensure transparency and ease of accountability, timely retirement of accountable imprest and improve monitoring and controls of budgetary allocations for official travels to avoid overspending.

252022114129-ptkwn0y442-samira-300x254

In a Facebook post to announce its launch, Dr. Bawumia strongly believe “the era of cash for travel in the public sector will soon be over, bringing further transparency and accountability in the use of public funds.”

—DGN online

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Akufo-Addo secures €230m loan to construct 3.0km bridge on Afram River
05.02.2022 | Headlines
Moody’s downgrades Ghana’s economy to Caa1
05.02.2022 | Headlines
‘I’ll cooperate with police but the truth will come out’ – Suspended Takoradi MCE
05.02.2022 | Headlines
Alleged Takoradi Pregnant woman did not attend antenatal at Takoradi Hospital — Doctor
05.02.2022 | Headlines
Fuel price hikes: We must blame the Finance Ministry; they are sleeping on duty – Duncan Amoah
04.02.2022 | Headlines
Ghana can do without IMF; growth is okay, revenues weak and debt very high — World Bank, economic experts
04.02.2022 | Headlines
UTAG declines invitation to meet with NLC, gov't despite out of court settlement order
04.02.2022 | Headlines
'Circle Dubai' and Ring Road flyover projects cost GH₵268m, Pokuase interchange $73m – Amoako-Attah
04.02.2022 | Headlines
Court orders auction of GES vehicles to pay teachers’ GH¢3.5million as 5years salary arrears
04.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line