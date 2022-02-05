ModernGhana logo
Appiatse explosion: Identification of dead bodies opened

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Welfare Sub-Committe of the Appiatse Disaster Relief Committee has called for the identification of dead bodies who unfortunately lost their lives in the January 20 explosion that occured at Appiatse near Bogoso in the Western Region.

The exercise started Thursday February 3 and is expected to end on Friday February 4.

“This has become necessary as the committee is ready to start the Pathological process to make way for internment of the affected,” A statement said on Friday.

Those who lost their loved ones are to register with the Welfare & Funeral Committee at the Appiatse Relief Camp with details below;

  1. Full Name.
  2. Age
  3. Occupation
  4. Marrittal Status.
  5. Name of Widow
  6. Number of Children
  7. Ages of oldest and youngest child.

Two bodies are alleged to be people who are not from Appiatse and have not been identified.

“By this release, we request that Ghanaians who have since the incidence not heard from their loved ones should follow up and identify the bodies.”

—3news.com

