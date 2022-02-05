KATH doctors resume strike over car maintenance allawa, 13th month salary

Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) have announced the resumption of their strike.

According to the doctors, the Ministry of Health and management of KATH have failed to meet its demands even after the “extended period to allow high-level engagement.”

“We had hoped, that by the end of working hours on THURSDAY 3RD FEBRUARY 2021, there would be a clear concise payment schedule,” a statement issued on Friday, 4 February 2022, by the KATH Doctors Association signed by its Vice Chairman, Dr Kwaku Nyame said.

It added that: “We want to assure all and sundry, especially our cherished members, that KADA remains resolute and committed to its mandated cause.”

The association is demanding that the car maintenance allowance and 13th month allowance for its members be paid.

Members of the KATH Doctors’ Association had declared a strike on Tuesday, 1 February 2022, over the non-payment of their car allowance and 13-month salary.

According to the doctors, all efforts to get the management of the hospital to respond to their demands have proven futile.

They said despite a directive from the ministry of finance to heads of agencies/facilities in a letter dated 25 March 2021, directing them to comply with the implementation of the signed conditions of service for doctors, the management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital has taken an “ignore them” position.

To this end, the doctors, in a statement, said they had resolved, at their meeting that by 31 January 2022, if there is no clear communication on the arrangement for payment of their 13th-month salaries for 2020 and 2021 as well as their car maintenance allowance, they will stop work by 1 February 2022.

The intended strike was however suspended to allow high-level engagement between the Ministry of Health and Management of the hospital.

