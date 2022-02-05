ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Moody’s downgrades Ghana’s economy to Caa1

Headlines Moody’s downgrades Ghana’s economy to Caa1
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) on Friday, February 4 downgraded Ghana's long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa1 from B3 and changed the outlook to stable from negative.

It said the new rating of the country’s economy reflects the woes Ghana is facing in fixing its liquidity and debt challenges.

It also faulted ineffective revenue generation as a cause, since that has not been able to afford the government the opportunity to be flexible with its expenditure.

“The downgrade to Caa1 reflects the increasingly difficult task the government faces addressing its intertwined liquidity and debt challenges. Weak revenue generation constrains government’s budget flexibility, and tight funding conditions on international markets have forced the government to rely on costly debt with shorter maturity.”

Moody’s said its projection shows that more than half of the country’s revenue will go into the payment of interests for the next few years, and proposals by the government to fix the challenge doesn’t seem to be feasible, especially given the fragile post-pandemic environment.

“While Ghana’s external buffers and moderate external debt amortization schedule in the next few years afford the government a window of opportunity to deliver on its strategy, balance of payments pressures will build up the longer government’s large financing requirements have to rely on domestic sources,” it noted.

Besides the long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt downgrade, Moody’s also downgraded Ghana’s bond enhanced by a partial guarantee from the International Development Association (IDA, Aaa stable) to B3 from B1, “reflecting a blended expected loss now consistent with a one-notch uplift on the issuer rating.”

It also lowered Ghana’s local currency (LC) and foreign currency (FC) country ceiling to respectively B1 and B2 from Ba3 and B1.

“Non-diversifiable risks are appropriately captured in a LC ceiling three notches above the sovereign rating, taking into account relatively predictable institutions and government actions, low domestic political, and geopolitical risk; balanced against a large government footprint in the economy and the financial system and current account deficits,” Moody’s said in its report.

Moody’s recent rating comes barely a month after Fitch downgraded Ghana’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘B-‘ from ‘B’ with a negative outlook.

Fitch’s rating is the worst for the country in 22 years.

—citinewsroom

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Akufo-Addo secures €230m loan to construct 3.0km bridge on Afram River
05.02.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia launches e-Travel card for public officials
05.02.2022 | Headlines
‘I’ll cooperate with police but the truth will come out’ – Suspended Takoradi MCE
05.02.2022 | Headlines
Alleged Takoradi Pregnant woman did not attend antenatal at Takoradi Hospital — Doctor
05.02.2022 | Headlines
Fuel price hikes: We must blame the Finance Ministry; they are sleeping on duty – Duncan Amoah
04.02.2022 | Headlines
Ghana can do without IMF; growth is okay, revenues weak and debt very high — World Bank, economic experts
04.02.2022 | Headlines
UTAG declines invitation to meet with NLC, gov't despite out of court settlement order
04.02.2022 | Headlines
'Circle Dubai' and Ring Road flyover projects cost GH₵268m, Pokuase interchange $73m – Amoako-Attah
04.02.2022 | Headlines
Court orders auction of GES vehicles to pay teachers’ GH¢3.5million as 5years salary arrears
04.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line