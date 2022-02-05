ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Alleged Takoradi Pregnant woman did not attend antenatal at Takoradi Hospital — Doctor

Headlines Alleged Takoradi Pregnant woman did not attend antenatal at Takoradi Hospital — Doctor
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Dr George Peprah, a physician specialist at the Takoradi hospital has said, Josephine Paanyin Simons, the fake pregnant woman, only visited the hospital for fertility tests and not antenatal.

"Her visit to our facility was for an oestrogen test for infertility assessment, we don't have records on her at the antenatal unit," Dr Peprah added.

Doctor George Peprah was answering questions from the counsel of the accused Mr Fiifi Buckman, during cross examination in court on Friday.

The lawyer question whether the accused was taken through an oestrogen hormonal test at the hospital to check her fertility.

Dr Peprah explained that doctors usually did not take patients through oestrogen tests for fertility but rather for infertility assessment.

The lawyer said "What you are telling the court is not true. Because you do oestrogen test to check fertility first before you check infertility in women" but the doctor answered in the negative which allowed the judge to adjourn the case to February 10, 2022.

GNA

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Akufo-Addo secures €230m loan to construct 3.0km bridge on Afram River
05.02.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia launches e-Travel card for public officials
05.02.2022 | Headlines
Moody’s downgrades Ghana’s economy to Caa1
05.02.2022 | Headlines
‘I’ll cooperate with police but the truth will come out’ – Suspended Takoradi MCE
05.02.2022 | Headlines
Fuel price hikes: We must blame the Finance Ministry; they are sleeping on duty – Duncan Amoah
04.02.2022 | Headlines
Ghana can do without IMF; growth is okay, revenues weak and debt very high — World Bank, economic experts
04.02.2022 | Headlines
UTAG declines invitation to meet with NLC, gov't despite out of court settlement order
04.02.2022 | Headlines
'Circle Dubai' and Ring Road flyover projects cost GH₵268m, Pokuase interchange $73m – Amoako-Attah
04.02.2022 | Headlines
Court orders auction of GES vehicles to pay teachers’ GH¢3.5million as 5years salary arrears
04.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line