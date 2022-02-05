Alleged Takoradi Pregnant woman did not attend antenatal at Takoradi Hospital — Doctor

Dr George Peprah, a physician specialist at the Takoradi hospital has said, Josephine Paanyin Simons, the fake pregnant woman, only visited the hospital for fertility tests and not antenatal.

"Her visit to our facility was for an oestrogen test for infertility assessment, we don't have records on her at the antenatal unit," Dr Peprah added.

Doctor George Peprah was answering questions from the counsel of the accused Mr Fiifi Buckman, during cross examination in court on Friday.

The lawyer question whether the accused was taken through an oestrogen hormonal test at the hospital to check her fertility.

Dr Peprah explained that doctors usually did not take patients through oestrogen tests for fertility but rather for infertility assessment.

The lawyer said "What you are telling the court is not true. Because you do oestrogen test to check fertility first before you check infertility in women" but the doctor answered in the negative which allowed the judge to adjourn the case to February 10, 2022.

GNA