Appeal to Ghanaians, the need to practically plan

Good morning The Press, dignitaries and fellow GHANAIANS. I gathered you here today to address a very serious issue confronting almost all of us in our beloved country Ghana. The issue is about planning our daily lives and ahead of every activity practically and realistically.

Since 2003, back at KNUST, when I was a student of sociology and psychology, I realized my beloved brothers and sisters do engage in theoritically planning and stand to accuse governments upon governments. Yes, society have every right to complain about successive governments. It's absolutely their rights under the rules of law.

From Nkrumah till the current administration, no government has not been spared blame.

My brothers and sisters, what is most important for every Ghana to note is, the government can make provisions for the individuals which might cover not less than 30%, the rest is you the individuals. Government can provide schools, hospitals, roads, electricity, water and other essential SERVICES. Whilst these services are provided, the individuals will directly or indirectly pay for it, it comes in taxes, hence vat and current e-levy which is underway and others. Society have every right to demand their share implementation of that 30%. The rest is you the individuals.

IMPORTANT NOTICE. WHAT GHANAIANS NEEDS TO KNOW

Government don't ask individuals to marry, buy cars, give birth, do expensive funerals, have girlfriends, buy expensive clothes, do perm hairs, pay tithes and offerings to some irresponsible individuals, naming ceremonies and the like. Is always the choices of those very people in Society. Democratically, government have little control of the 70% of the individual's responsibilities, unless otherwise. Emphatically, this is due to our socio-cultural values and religious beliefs.

As a student of SOCIOLOGY AND PSYCHOLOGY back in KNUST, in 3003, I realized a major problem in our GHANAIAN society. That is sociocultural and religious pressures. Society, families, friends, churches and Muslims were mounting PRESSURES on members. Pressures on the youth to marry and have babies and other forms of PRESSURES to do this or that.

Myself is a case study. I personally refused to give in to those PRESSURES, I refused to marry and refused to give birth, rather started thinking about planning, practical planning. I practically planned I didn't plan are two things.

I set up an NGO Think Twice Foundation Ghana, in 2006. I made a passionate appeal to GHANAIANS through banners, climbing heights and through the use of prompted suicides across the country. My last event was on 20th August 2019. Obestebe Lamptey statue closer to Abosey Okin. My strategies were as a result of lack of financial support to intensify my appeals, calling on GHANAIANS to practically plan, eschew PRESSURES from families, relatives, religious bodies, etc.

To encourage every successive governments, to come up with social interventions policies and implementations, as means to cushion needed GHANAIANS, we set up Think Twice Africa Consult.

As we were planning to hit the nail in 2015, the NPP government came up, in their manifesto, with huge social interventions policies. They indeed came up with the implementation of these Social interventions after taking office. Such interventions policies are, Nurses and teachers training allowances were restored, free SHS were in place, planting for food and jobs and many others. We had a strong belief that, since GHANAIANS were engaged in practically little effective planning, these Social interventions could cushion them, will further alleviate any hardships that was in existence and unexpected.

When the deadly virus COVID came in, government further and immediately, provided certain interventions to cushion GHANAIANS. There were free electricity, water and others. We saw how it was abused by some GHANAIANS. With some of these mentioned interventions, we believe it indirectly put monies in the pockets of many GHANAIANS. For example, parents are mandated to send their wards to school and pay for their fees. If however, as part of social Interventions, that money becomes blessed money in the pocket of parents.

Though is not a mandatory requirement to ask parents what those monies were used for, we expect the money to be used to play effective planning for any future unforeseen circumstances.

Today, the pandemic has devastated many countries globally including our beloved country GHANA. It has hit hard on almost every household. My concern is, if GHANAIANS hard listen to my appeal through the awareness creation of impeding sad situations, sat down and plan effectively, before embarking on every move, the current situation wouldn't have had, such serious effects on many individuals. I planned I didn't plan effectively are always two sides of a coin.

Though the harm caused by ineffective planning has taken heavy toll on brothers and sisters, we seriously think is never too late. We have therefore made provisions to help bring effective planning to the doorstep of every GHANAIAN, who is willing to accept our concept of effective planning. It won't be mandatory but individuals self-interest to do so will be required. It will demand an effort of bold taken initiatives. I am a living example.

In collaboration with the ministry of employment and labor relations, ministry of youth authority, youth employment agency and ministry of gender children and Social protection, over thousand, five hundred youth will be picked and trained to tackle Pressures, main factor leading to ineffective planning. This will first be done in the densely populated regions, Greater Kumasi and Greater Accra. It will be followed by other regions. After tackling the PRESSURES from the adults, similar batch will be picked to manage other similar situations. It will be child behaviours issues. This will augment government efforts to reduce unemployment problems facing the country. Such multi-purpose project will reduce multiple problems facing the youth and the country as a whole.

We are calling on government and individual organisations, institutions to help us with logistics to make this dream of ours a reality. It's all about effective planning.

Long live Ghana, long live the youth of this country, long live everyone

Mr. Ernest Birmeh aka Dr Think Twice

Executive Director

Policy Think Tank on Social Interventions. Consultant and Activist on SOCIETAL PRESSURES.