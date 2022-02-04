Fuel price hikes: We must blame the Finance Ministry; they are sleeping on duty – Duncan Amoah

The Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC), Duncan Amoah has indicated that blame should be placed at the doorsteps of the Ministry in charge of Finance for the constant increase in fuel prices.

This month, the price of fuel has crossed the GHS7 per litre mark and projected to go up again to GHS8 per litre in the next few weeks.

Due to the continuous increment in the price of fuel at the pumps, and the restoration of the Stabilisation and Recovery Levy, the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana has threatened a 30% increase in transport fares next week.

“Yesterday we met as transport operators at the GPRTU headquarters and we have decided that yes we should increase the transport fares. To what margin? 30% is what we all agreed on.

“That is what we will charge after seeing the Minister on Monday,” told Citi News in an interview on Friday.

Speaking on the fuel price matter, Duncan Amoah who works with the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana has described the situation as worrying.

According to him, although there are measures that could help check the constant increase in fuel prices, policymakers have refused to act.

He said the Ministry of Finance must be blamed because they are involved in tax additions leading to the rise in prices of fuel at the pumps.

“There is a solution. Are we interested in getting the solution? Maybe that is where those on the policy side are failing all of us and we will vent our frustrations equally with the Finance Ministry because that is where taxes are added, that is where taxes are reviewed. Stabilisation and Recovery Levy has been added again at the time that world market prices was already increasing pump prices by 30p.

“Our interest as a country and as a people was not in how to mitigate the 30p that was coming, it was also in go and add 16p to the people. I think those at the Finance Ministry are sleeping and the earlier they wake up to the reality that in computing your inflationary whatever, the fuel price bit alone would always drag your inflationary figures upward,” Duncan Amoah shared.

Ghanaians must now look forward to paying more on transportation fares from next week onwards.