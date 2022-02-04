Chinese man, skidder driver fined GH¢1,200 each over reckless carting of log at Ejisu

04.02.2022 LISTEN

A Magistrate Court at Effiduase in the Ashanti Region has convicted two persons in connection with the dangerous transportation of a timber log in the Ejisu town.

The owner of the Histon Wood Processing Company, a Chinese National only known as Sunny, and the driver of the skidder which transported the logs, Mohammed Dauda, were each fined a 100 penalty unit amounting to GH¢1,200.

The two were arrested on January 27, 2022, by officers of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department at Ejisu after a video of the skidder transporting the logs on a busy street went viral.

The incident caused panic among the inhabitants of the community.

They both pleaded guilty to the charges of causing danger and road obstruction to other road users and abetment.

Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu, Samuel Oduro told Citi News, the conviction will help bring sanity on the roads.

“The two of them were fined GH¢1,200 each, and they have paid. What the law says is what the Judge will do. Since the judgement lies within the bosom of the Judge, he decided which punishment to be given. If I had my way, the fine would have been bigger but since this is what is within the law, what can I do? But we are okay that they have been prosecuted, and the law has taken its course to make sure that such action is not repeated again.”

Police arrested three persons in connection with a viral video that captured a loader transporting logs to the wood factory.

The recent viral video showed a loader carrying a log in a horizontal manner and moving through a busy area where a lot of residents and passers-by were engaging in their daily activities.

Eyewitnesses said the skidder picked up the logs after a truck transporting the logs developed a fault close to its destination.

