AG charges EOCO to go after entities evading taxes

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame has resolved to go after tax offenders.

He says government's efforts at widening the tax net and consequently prosecuting its development agenda are being frustrated by some big oil companies in the country.

“This year, the Finance Minister and I have resolved that there should be prosecution of tax offenders. The state efforts of undertaking developmental projects will come to nought if there is a failure to mobilize as much tax as possible for the state and that means widening the tax net to ensure that all those who have to pay taxes pay”, the Attorney General said.

Mr. Dame, while on a working visit to the Economic and Organised Crimes’ office, said his Department will be liaising with EOCO and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to go after big oil companies which are understating their tax liability.

“There are instances where oil, petroleum and mining companies understate their tax revenues and I think that such practice must be stopped, and I think that in accordance with the law, I will be counting on EOCO for the prosecution of tax evasion”, he added.

Last year, an exercise conducted by the Ghana Revenue Authority revealed that over 60,000 business professionals including lawyers have not been paying their taxes, a situation President Akufo-Addo feels is embarrassing.

