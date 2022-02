Five grocery shops at Adum, the central business district of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region have been gutted by fire.

The inferno started at around 3:50pm on Friday February 4 from one of the shops and quickly spread to the others.

Fire fighters are currently battling the inferno with three fire tenders.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

The cases of fire outbreaks in the region have gone up in recent times.