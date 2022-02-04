'Marriage isn't settlement, go to some marriages and see; they want to settle by coming out' — Rev. Eastwood Anaba

Reverend Joseph Eastwood Anaba has said the often bandied notion that marriage settles one down wrong.

He said marriage doesn't mean one is settled.

The President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries (EAM) noted that by virtue of the fact that people are pressurising one to marry should not be construed as settling down.

"Settling down has different facets but one has to look for the actual settlement package one needs in life.

"Go to some marriages and see. They want to settle by coming out of the marriage. There are many Christian marriages when you ask the husband or wife what is your new year resolution? And they say; may God deliver me from this marriage," he stated.

In his view, the union of marriage does not necessarily mean one is settled but "The biggest marriage and the most important marriage you have is your union with Christ. That when you're with Christ and you're one, that is the most important thing. That is the anchor of your soul".

The revered man of God made these comments in one of his desert pastures teaching on the topic "Spiritual Settlement" monitored on Facebook.

Rev. Eastwood Anaba admonished all Christians to be careful about the people they marry "because marriage itself can unsettle people. What guarantees perpetual settlement is the union anyone has with God."