04.02.2022 Headlines

Nima clash: Kumodzi gang leader arrested, Bombom gang leader on the run

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
04.02.2022 LISTEN

The Police have located and arrested Ibrahim Hussain, alias Kumodzi, the leader of one of the gangs that clashed in Nima last month.

On January 18, 2022, there was a bloody clash in Nima between two gangs where persons sustained gunshots and cutlass wounds.

After weeks of investigations, the Police have today, Friday, February 4, 2022, confirmed that Kumodzi, leader of the “Kumodzi gang” has been arrested.

“Suspect Ibrahim Hussain alias Kumodzi, leader of the “Kumodzi gang” has been arrested and detained to assist investigation into the recent dreaded Mamobi-Nima violence which occurred on January 18, 2022,” a statement from the Ghana Police Service issued via its Facebook page has said.

Meanwhile, the security agency notes that officers on the case have intensified efforts to bring to book the leader of the Bombom gang and any other person or gangs that may have been involved in the Nima violence.

