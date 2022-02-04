E/R: 28-year-old tricycle rider jailed 15years for defiling defilement

A 28-year-old tricycle rider, Carley Amankwaa has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by the Koforidua Circuit Court A for defiling a 12-year-old girl at Akyem Osiem in Eastern Region.

According to the Prosecutor, Solomon Keelson, the tricycle rider was a customer of the grandmother of the victim who sold local gin, popularly called ‘akpeteshie’.

The victim, a pupil usually helped her grandmother to sell the akpeteshie.

The tricycle rider usually told the victim in the presence of the grandmother how beautiful she looks.

He had also said he would marry her when she grows up jokingly which was taken as a mere joke.

The tricycle rider promised the girl a Christmas gift in January this year and gave her directions to his house to pick it up.

However, at about 5.30 pm on Thursday, 27 January 2022, the victim went to fetch water at a nearby well but did not return home.

All efforts to search for her proved futile until she returned home the following day at 5.30 am.

According to the victim the tricycle rider had held her hostage and had raped her.

A complaint was lodged by the Victim’s uncle with the Osiem Police.

The Police subsequently arrested the victim and transferred him to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) in the Eastern Region.

The tricycle rider pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentenced accordingly.

Source: classfmonline.com