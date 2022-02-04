ModernGhana logo
Finance Minister to reintroduce e-levy bill on February 11

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, has given indications that barring any unforeseen circumstances, he will withdraw the Electronic Transaction Bill (E-Levy) and reintroduce same in Parliament on Friday, 11th February, 2022.

This was made known by Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, when he presented the Business Statement of the House for the weekend ending Friday, 11th February, 2022.

He said the Minister of Finance had given indication after his nationwide engagement with the citizenry on the E-Levy Bill, of the likelihood of the withdrawal of the Bill and reintroduction of same on Friday, 11th February, 2022., barring any unforeseen circumstances.

“In the event that, he is unlikely to withdraw and reintroduce the Bill on Friday, 11th February, 2022, he may do so on Tuesday, 15th February, 2022,” the Deputy Majority Leader stated.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said after the withdrawal and reintroduction of the Bill, the Business Committee of the House would programme the Bill for consideration during the course of the Fourth Week of their Meeting.

He urged Members of the House to participate fully in the consideration of the Bill for the passing of a good piece of legislation for the benefit of all.

GNA

