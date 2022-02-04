Takoradi 'formula 1' MCE suspended

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Mr. Abdul-Mumin Issah has been suspended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with immediate effect.

The suspension has been confirmed in a press release issued by the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development.

“On the instructions of the President, the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Sekondi-Takoradi Assembly, Mr. Abdul Mumin Issah has been suspended from office with immediate effect pending an inquiry into his encounter with the Police on February 3, 2022,” part of the release signed by Local Government Minister Hon. Daniel Botwe has said.

It explains, “Without prejudice to the matter now before court, Government takes a very dim view of the comments made by the Metropolitan Chief Executive during his exchanges with the Police.

“The comments by the Chief Executive run contrary to the Government's belief and work to ensure that our Security Agencies and indeed Public Agencies are resourced, empowered and accorded the respect to deliver on their mandates.”

The Western Regional Minister, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has been assigned additional supervisory authority over the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly pending the inquiry into the charges against the Takoradi MCE.

The MCE was arrested by the Western Regional Police Command on Thursday, February 3, 2022, for an alleged motor traffic offence, verbal assault, and offensive conduct against a Police Officer who was performing his lawful duty.

He was arraigned before a Circuit Court today where he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Court while adjourning the case to March 17, 2022, granted the embattled MCE a bail to the tune of GHS100,000 with three sureties.