Takoradi 'fast and furious' MCE granted GHS100,000 bail

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Mr. Abdul-Mumin Issah, has been granted bail to the tune of GHS100,000 with 3 sureties, Modernghana News can report.

The MCE was arrested by the Western Regional Police Command on Thursday, February 3, 2022, for an alleged motor traffic offence, verbal assault, and offensive conduct against a Police Officer who was performing his lawful duty.

Mr. Abdul-Mumin Issah was arraigned before a court today.

At the end of the first hearing, the court presided over by His Honour Micheal Ampadu granted the accused the bail.

The case has been adjourned to Thursday, March 17, 2022.

The MCE has been under fire in the past 24 hours after it came to light that he had allegedly hurled insults and threatened a Police officer who was on road check duties around Kwesimintsim Cemetery.

This was after the officer is said to have insisted that the MCE join the queue to be checked by the officers on duty before he can proceed on his journey.

Mr. Abdul-Mumin Issah reportedly got furious and threatened to have the inspector transferred to Enchi by using his powers as MCE for Sekondi-Takoradi.

He also threatened to beat the officer to death.

