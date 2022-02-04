E/R: Court jails man who lured, defiled teenage girl with Christmas gift 15years

A Circuit Court A in Koforidua has sentenced a 28-year-old man to 15 years imprisonment after finding him guilty of defiling a teenage girl at Akyem Osiem in the Eastern Region.

The convict, Carley Amankwaa is a tricycle rider at Akyem Osiem while the victim is a school pupil and the granddaughter of a local gin seller.

During investigations, the prosecutor uncovered that the suspect now a convict had been praising the teenager and telling her she is beautiful even in front of the grandmother.

Although his playful comments of intention to marry the schoolgirl were taken as jokes, Carley Amankwaa had his own ideas to take advantage of the innocent girl.

The convict last month promised to buy a present for the victim as Christmas gift. He subsequently directed her to her house to pick up the gift.

On the evening of January 27, 2022, around 5:30 pm, the victim went to fetch water from a nearby well but did not return home.

After all efforts to find her proved futile, she returned home the following day early in the morning very disturbed.

During questioning on where she had gone, she narrated her ordeal to the grandmother explaining that she was forcefully detained in the room of the convict who had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

The Uncle of the victim when informed of what happened lodged a complaint at the Osiem Police station which was led to the arrest of the suspect by a Policewoman, Rosemond Odai.

The prosecutor after gathering information from investigations arraigned Carley Amankwaa before the Koforidua Circuit Court A on Thursday, February 3, 2022, and presented evidence of the defilement from a medical examination endorsed by the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU).

The Court presided over by Her Honour Marrian Affoh after hearing the case and finding the suspect guilty in alignment with his own confession and plea has convicted him to 15-years imprisonment.