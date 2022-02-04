Nobody can stop me; not even my mother – Captain Smart vows to open more fire

Onua TV presenter, Captain Smart has vowed to keep putting the government on it toes to do better despite his latest ordeal with the National Security.

The outspoken broadcaster, together with Eric Daniels Dadzie Copperfield (DJ GH Boy) was detained at the National Security office on Thursday.

This followed a hearing at the Circuit Court in Accra today Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Although the two who are slapped with two different charges of extortion were granted bail, some alleged delays by officers of the National Security meant that they could not satisfy the terms for their release.

Subsequently, yesterday, Captain Smart and Eric Daniels Dadzie were released on bail with the help of their employers.

Appearing on TV3 today, Friday, February 4, 2022, to share his ordeal, Captain Smart stressed that attempts to shut him up will not work.

According to him, he is determined to be a citizen and not a spectator, hence, he will continue to speak against the ills of society and spitfire until the government of the day introduces good policies for the good of the Ghanaian people.

“Nobody can stop me, not even my mother or death,” Captain Smart shared while adding, “I am not against Nana Addo, and NPP, I am against their policies.”

With his case still in court, Captain Smart is expected to reappear on March 3, 2022.

His two charges of extortion are in relation to 23rd December 2021 and 12th January 2022 incidents where he allegedly extorted $10,000 and GHS50,000 from one Ahmed Kwabena Nkrumah, a businessman.