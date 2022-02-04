‘I would’ve beaten you to death, stupid man’ — Sekondi-Takoradi MCE threatens police officer

Mr. Abdul Mumin Issah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis in the Western Region on Thursday, February 3 allegedly threatened to beat a police to death.

This was after he was arrested by the said officer for an alleged motor traffic offence.

However, after the arrest, a disagreement ensued between the two gentlemen after the MCE allegedly called the officer a “stupid man”.

In an audio recording available to 3news.com, the officer is heard explaining to persons around that he doesn't know what would've happened had he lost his temper.

“He was driving carelessly, and I stopped him, and he started insulting. So when he insulted me and I lost my temper, what would have happened?”

But the MCE retorted, saying, “if you had lost your temper, I would have beaten you to death”.

Prior to these exchanges, the MCE had said he could've decided to drive away when he was arrested and the police officer couldn't have done anything.

“If I decide to leave, there is nothing you can do, but I have decided to wait for your Patrol Team to come and pick me as you have said. I have been patient enough to wait for you and your Patrol team.”

“I could have just driven away, and you can do whatever you want tomorrow morning, and it won't take you anywhere, but I have been patient enough to wait for your Patrol Team to take me to the Regional Officer.”

At a point, the MCE was also heard saying to the officer “you'll come begging tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, the MCE has been charged on three (3) counts of Assault of a public officer, Offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace, and disturbing the peace in a public place contrary to Sections 205, 207, and 298 respectively, of the Criminal and Other Offences Act of 1960, Act 29.

The MCE has also been accused of verbally assaulting a police officer performing his lawful duty.

“The MCE who was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GE 5615-20 is alleged to have driven dangerously and carelessly while approaching a police snap checkpoint at the Kwasimintsim cemetery on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

“When one of the police officers on duty attempted to stop him, he verbally assaulted and threatened him,” the Command said in a press statement.

He is expected to be arraigned before the court tomorrow, Friday, February 4, 2022.

