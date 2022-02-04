West Gonja: Swarm of bees stings 50-year-old woman to death at Kabampe

04.02.2022 LISTEN

A woman believed to be in her early 50s has met her untimely death after a swarm of bees attacked her at Kabampe, a community in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

Reports say she went to fetch firewood in the bush for domestic purposes only for the unprovoked bees to descend on her.

Confirming the unfortunate incident to PAD FM'S Breakfast show, the Assemblyman for the area, Mr. Mohammed Mumuni revealed that the helpless woman was spotted by a Fulani herdman struggling to run.

The Fulani man after unable to rescue the woman, rushed to inform the chief of the community about the predicament of the woman.

The chief upon hearing the unfortunate news, quickly organized a team who rushed to the scene but were also unable to rescue the woman.

The rescue team according to the Assemblyman retreated and placed a call to the Ghana National Fire Service as well as the Ambulance Service to come to the rescue of the woman.

Whilst waiting for the fire officers, the local rescue team organized by the chief of the community, again went to the scene with their heads covered with mosquito nets and finally rescued her.

According to the Assemblyman, it took them several hours before they were able to rescue her.

The struggling woman was sent to the Kabampe health centre for medical attention before the arrival of personnel of the Ghana National Ambulance Services.

He added that the woman was transported to the Damongo Catholic hospital for medical attention but later died at 6:00 PM.

The mortal remains of the woman has been laid to rest today, Friday February 4, 2022.