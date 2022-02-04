Deal with insincere corrupt lifestyles to avoid coup in Ghana – Kabila to gov’t

A former Acting General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) James Kwabena Bomfeh, often called Kabila has asked government to deal with insincere corrupt lifestyles to avoid coup in Ghana.

According to him, a military take-over in the country is not an option after the country has enjoyed a peaceful democracy for decades.

“Military intervention is not an option,” Kabila said in an interview with TV3 while adding “the constitution gives us a plethora of options to check our leaders…and so to opt for a military intervention in democracy is no.”

In his recommendation, James Kwabena Bomfeh charged government to address the triggers of coup to ensure it never happens in Ghana again.

“The triggers of insecurity which are rumor-mongering, slander, living insincere corrupt lifestyles, must be dealt with,” the former CPP General Secretary stressed.

This is coming in the wake of coups d’états recorded in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region.

Meanwhile, at an Extraordinary Summit in Accra, Ghana on 3rd February 2022, under the chairmanship of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, ECOWAS has affirmed its commitment to stand firm for the protection of democracy and freedom in the region.

The Authority further reiterates its resolute stance to upholding the principle of zero tolerance for ascension to power through unconstitutional means, as enshrined in the 2001 ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good governance.