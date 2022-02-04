Fuming left, right won't change anything; we will resubmit e-levy when we are ready – Joe Wise

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu has indicated that government will resubmit the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) bill to Parliament when it is ready.

Speaking to Asaase Radio, the Bekwai constituency Member of Parliament noted that the fuming of the Minority in Parliament will not stop government from returning to the house with the controversial bill.

He explained that government wants to continue engaging the Ghanaian people and will resubmit the bill when the time is right.

“We are simply not ready [to resubmit the bill to Parliament]. You see that public hearing is ongoing across the country.

“We’ve discovered that a lot of people have misapprehensions because they misunderstand what the E-Levy is about. A lot of people have been misinformed by people who haven’t seen the bill but are commenting,” Joseph Osei-Owusu shared.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament added, “I think it is important for the government to get the people involved even though the people are represented by their MPs. But in this particular instance, we want the people themselves to understand what really the bill is about …

“It is the business committee that will decide on what day the bill will be presented before the House. So, fuming left or right does not change anything. But it also depends on the proposal being ready. I am bringing a proposal to you; if for any reason I’m not ready, I’ll defer it.”

The fate of the E-Levy remains unknown amid the continuous opposition by the Minority in the hung parliament.

Having rejected the levy in the house on multiple occasions, the Minority has time and again stressed that the levy is a killer tax and will not be allowed to see the light of day.

However, the Majority has also vowed to pass the levy at all cost.