ECOWAS affirms commitment to protecting democracy, freedom in region amid coups d’Etat

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has affirmed its commitment to fight for the protection of democracy and freedom in the region amid coups d’Etat.

The region in recent times has been threatened with coups with some member states, unfortunately, witnessing the successful overthrow of governments.

At an Extraordinary Summit in Accra, Ghana on 3rd February 2022, under the chairmanship of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State convened to examine the recent political developments in Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Mali with a view to ensuring the restoration of constitutional order in these countries.

In a press release issued by ECOWAS after its summit, it has emphasised that it is bent on upholding the principle of zero tolerance for ascension to power through unconstitutional means.

“The Authority affirms its commitment to stand firm for the protection of democracy and freedom in the region and reiterates its resolute stance to upholding the principle of zero tolerance for ascension to power through unconstitutional means, as enshrined in the 2001 ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good governance,” the release notes.

ECOWAS further assures that it is ready to work in conjunction with the African Union and the United Nations to provide the necessary technical support to the authorities in Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Mali in implementing the approved timetables to return to constitutional rule after various coups d’Etat.

Meanwhile, the Authority has among other key decisions taken, resolved to maintain the military and police components of the ECOWAS Mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG) to consolidate stability in the country.

Below is the full ECOWAS press release after today's summit:

EXTRAORDINARY SUMMIT OF THE ECOWAS AUTHORITY OF HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT ON THE POLITICAL SITUATION IN BURKINA FASO, GUINEA AND MALI

Accra, 3rd February 2022

1. The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) convened an Extraordinary Summit in Accra, Ghana on 3rd February 2022, under the chairmanship of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority.

2. The Extraordinary Summit was convened to examine the recent political developments in Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali with a view to ensuring the restoration of constitutional order in these countries.

3. Present at the Summit were the under-listed ECOWAS Heads of State and Government or their duly mandated representatives:

● H.E. Patrice TALON, President of the Republic of Benin;

● H.E. Alassane OUATTARA, President of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire;

● H.E. Adama BARROW, President of the Republic of The Gambia;

● H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa AKUFO-ADDO, President of the Republic of Ghana;

● H.E. Mohamed BAZOUM, President of the Republic of Niger;

● H.E. Macky SALL, President of the Republic of Senegal;

● H.E. Julius Maada BIO, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone;

● H.E. Faure Essozimna GNASSINGBE, President of the Togolese Republic;

● H.E. Yemi OSINBAJO, Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria;

● H.E. Suzi Carla BARBOSA, Senior Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and the Diaspora of Guinea Bissau; and

● H.E. Dee-Maxwell SAAH KEMAYAH, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia.

4. The Summit was also attended by:

● H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi BROU, President of the ECOWAS Commission; and

● Mr. Mahamat Saleh ANNADIF, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS);

● Mr. El Ghassim Wane, Special Representative of the United Nations

Secretary-General in Mali and Head of MINUSMA; and

● Dr. Paul Koffi KOFFI, Commissioner, representing the President of the UEMOA Commission.

5. The Heads of State and Government considered the report of the Mission of the Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff (CCDS) presented by Major General Thomas Oppong PEPRAH, Chief of Army Staff of Ghana, representing the Chief of Defence Staff of Ghana, and the report of the joint ECOWAS-UNOWAS Ministerial Mission presented by the Chair of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, H.E. Shirley Ayorkor BOTCHWEY. The two Missions were deployed to Burkina Faso on 29th and 31st January 2022 respectively to assess the political and security situation in Burkina Faso after the coup d’Etat.

6. They also considered the Memoranda on the political situations in Mali and Guinea presented by H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi BROU, President of the ECOWAS Commission. The Authority commended the quality of the reports and memoranda and took note of the recommendations contained therein.

7. The Authority was briefed by H.E. Suzi Carla BARBOSA, Senior Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and the Diaspora of Guinea Bissau on the circumstances surrounding the attempted coup d’Etat in Guinea Bissau on 1st February 2022. The Authority firmly condemned the attempted coup d’Etat in Guinea Bissau and expressed solidarity with President Umaro Sissoco EMBALO and the people of Guinea Bissau. In view of these recent developments, the Authority decides to deploy a force with a view to supporting the stabilization of the country.

8. The Authority further decides to maintain the military and police components of the ECOWAS Mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG) to consolidate stability in the country.

9. The Authority affirms its commitment to stand firm for the protection of democracy and freedom in the region and reiterates its resolute stance to upholding the principle of zero tolerance for ascension to power through unconstitutional means, as enshrined in the 2001 ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good governance.

On the political situation in Burkina Faso

10. The Authority took note of the deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation in the country. This calls for a quick return to constitutional order to deal effectively with these issues.

11. The Authority reiterates its absolute condemnation of the coup d’Etat of 24 January 2022 and expresses concern over the continuous detention of President Roch Marc Christian KABORE. In this regard, and subject to sanctions, the Authority demands the unconditional release of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

12. Furthermore, the Authority decides as follows:

a. Upholds the suspension of Burkina Faso from all ECOWAS Institutions until the restoration of constitutional order.

b. Calls on the military authorities to establish the Transition institutions, adopt a transition calendar and facilitate the return to constitutional order within the shortest time.

c. Instructs the Commission to ensure continuous engagement with the new authorities through the establishment of a monitoring mechanism, including African Union and United Nations, with a view to accompanying the Transition process.

On the political situation in the Republic of Guinea

13. The Authority takes note of the recent establishment of the National Transition Council (CNT), as the legislative body.

14. However, the Authority expresses concern over the unavailability of the required transition calendar five months after the coup d’Etat, as requested by the Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of States and Government held on 16th September 2021.

15. Consequently, the Authority decides to:

a. Uphold all the sanctions already imposed on Guinea.

b. Request the Transition Authority to provide to ECOWAS an acceptable timetable for restoring constitutional order.

c. Reaffirm its readiness to accompany Guinea towards the return to constitutional order within the shortest time.

On the political situation in the Republic of Mali

16. The Authority welcomes the conclusions of the 1057th meeting of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union held on 14th January 2022 endorsing all the ECOWAS decisions and sanctions on Mali.

17. The Authority regrets the unavailability of a new timetable in line with the decisions of the Authority.

18. Consequently, the Authority decides to:

a) Uphold all the sanctions imposed on Mali in line with its decision of 9 January 2022.

b) Urge the Malian authorities to urgently propose an acceptable electoral timetable to ECOWAS with a view to enabling the progressive lifting of the sanctions.

c) Remain seized of the situation in Mali.

19. Furthermore, ECOWAS reaffirms its readiness to work in conjunction with the African Union and the United Nations to provide the necessary technical support to the authorities in Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali in implementing the approved timetables.

On the Strengthening of Democracy and Good Governance

20. The Authority raises concern over the breach of constitutional order in the region notably with the recent military coup d’Etat and attempted coup d’état in some Member States.

21. In this regard, the Authority reaffirms its commitment to strengthening democracy, freedom and good governance in the region and instructs the Commission to expedite the review of the 2001 Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance and the related legal instruments.

22. The Heads of State and Government express their deep gratitude to H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa AKUFO-ADDO, President of the Republic of Ghana and Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, for his leadership in ensuring the success of the Summit.

Done in Accra, this 3rd day of February 2022*

THE AUTHORITY