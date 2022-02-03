ModernGhana logo
ECOWAS upholds suspension of Burkina Faso until constitutional order is restored

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has stressed that the suspension of Burkina Faso will remain in force until constitutional order is restored in the country.

ECOWAS last month suspended Burkina Faso after a coup d’etat on January 24, 2022.

At an Extraordinary Summit in Accra, Ghana on 3rd February 2022, under the chairmanship of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State took note of the deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation in Burkina Faso while agreeing that there is the urgent need for a return to constitutional order to deal effectively with these issues.

In a press release issued by ECOWAS after the summit today, it condemns the coup d’Etat and expresses concern over the continuous detention of President Roch Marc Christian KABORE.

While demanding the release of the detained president, the authority cautions that there would be sanctions.

ECOWAS at the summit resolved not only to uphold the suspension of Burkina Faso from all ECOWAS Institutions until the restoration of constitutional order but also called on the military authorities to establish the transition institutions, adopt a transition calendar and facilitate the return to constitutional order within the shortest time.

ECOWAS additionally “Instructs the Commission to ensure continuous engagement with the new authorities through the establishment of a monitoring mechanism, including African Union and United Nations, with a view to accompanying the Transition process.”

Meanwhile, the Authority affirms its commitment to stand firm for the protection of democracy and freedom in the region and reiterates its resolute stance to upholding the principle of zero tolerance for ascension to power through unconstitutional means, as enshrined in the 2001 ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good governance.

