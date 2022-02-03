‘If you will die, you will die ooo’ – MP tells those calling for restoration of Bagbin’s soldiers

03.02.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for Manso Adubia in the Ashanti region, Yaw Frimpong Addo, has trivialised calls by a section of the public for the restoration of the full security detail of the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

A couple of weeks ago, the Military High Command had to withdraw the military guards of the Speaker, claiming the military guards were assigned to Bagbin's office without the proper procedure.

Some members of the public including the Minority caucus in Parliament have called on the military and the Government to restore security to Speaker’s office to enhance his security.

However, speaking in an interview in Parliament on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, the Manso Adubia MP retorted, “if you will die, you will die ooo.”

According to him, the democratic structures must be respected since it is only the President who is the Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Force is entitled to military protection.

He further emphasized that if the Speaker feels that his life is threatened and he cannot be protected by the several police personnel who have been deployed to his office and residence, he should come and tell Ghanaians.

“He has to come and tell us that he feels threatened that is why he called for the military protection. If you will die you will die ooo. But we are talking about structures of democracy and what we believe in. If it is military rule that we want, that is different. But we are under civilian rule.

“It is only the President who is referred to as the Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces. That is why he uses the military. That is why his aeroplane is owned by the Air Force. It is only him and no one else,” he stated.