Two jailed 30 years for robbing chef of his bag and its content valued at GHC440

Two out of three persons who attacked a chef at knife point and made away with his mobile phone and a bag at the Ako Adjei Interchange have been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment each by an Accra Circuit Court.

The phone, bag and its content were all valued at GHC440.00.

Dickson Appiah and Kwame Tweneboah Kodua and another known as “The Boy”, now at large, were said to have asked the complainant, Anthony Atta, what the time was.

The complainant removed his phone to tell them the time and “The Boy” pulled a knife and pointed it at Atta's stomach and ordered him to surrender his phone and bag and they bolted with the items.

Charged with conspiracy to commit crime and robbery, Appiah and Kodua pleaded not guilty.

The court, presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, after the trial, found the accused guilty and sentenced them accordingly.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah told the court that the complainant worked with a restaurant at Osu but resided at Ashalley Botwe whiles Appiah and Kodua, both drivers' mates, resided at Odorna Lorry Station, near Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

He said on July 28, 2020, at about 2300 hours, the complainant closed from work and was on his way home but on reaching the Ako Adjei Bus Stop, the accused persons asked him what the time was.

The prosecutor said when the complainant removed his phone from his pocket to check the time, Kodua emerged from behind and pointed a knife at his stomach.

Kodua ordered the complainant to hand over his J5 Samsung mobile phone together with his belongings in a bag.

Soon after collecting the items, the accused persons absconded leaving the complainant without money for transportation back home.

At about 2330 hours, a police patrol team received information from the control room at the Police Headquarters that three men were attacking people at knife point at the Ako Adjei Interchange.

The team proceeded to the location and a few meters to the bus stop at Afrikiko Restaurant, the accused were arrested but “The Boy” escaped.

It said when Appiah and Kodua were searched the complainant's phone and a lighter was found in the pocket of Appiah and Kodua dropped the said knife on seeing the police.

GNA