Police arrest Takoradi Mayor; charged for verbal assault, threat against police officer

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Police Service has confirmed its Western Regional Command has arrested the MCE for Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Mr. Abdul-Mumin Issah.

This was after he reportedly described a police inspector as ugly and threatening to use his powers to have him transferred.

In a statement from the Police, Mr. Abdul-Mumin Issah has been arrested for an alleged motor traffic offence, verbal assault, and offensive conduct against a police officer who was performing his lawful duty.

The Police statement further confirms that the Takoradi MCE, Mr. Abdul-Mumin Issah will be arraigned before the court tomorrow Friday, February 4, 2022.

“The MCE has been charged on three (3) counts of Assault of a public officer, Offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace and Disturbing the peace in a public place contrary to Sections 205, 207 and 298 respectively, of the Criminal Offences Act of 1960 (Act 29). He has also been charged for Dangerous driving contrary to Section 1 of Act 683 of 2004 as amended by Act 761 of 2008,” part of the official Police statement reads.

The MCE who was driving a Toyota Land-cruiser with registration number GE 5615-20 is alleged to have driven dangerously and carelessly while approaching a police snap checkpoint at the Kwasimintsim Cemetery on Wednesday, 2nd February 2022.

When one of the police officers on duty attempted to stop him, he verbally assaulted and threatened him.

