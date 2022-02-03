Police arrest Takoradi Mayor; charged for verbal assault, threat against police officer

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed its Western Regional Command has arrested the MCE for Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Mr. Abdul-Mumin Issah.

This was after he reportedly described a police inspector as ugly and threatening to use his powers to have him transferred.

In a statement from the Police, Mr. Abdul-Mumin Issah has been arrested for an alleged motor traffic offence, verbal assault, and offensive conduct against a police officer who was performing his lawful duty.

The Police statement further confirms that the Takoradi MCE, Mr. Abdul-Mumin Issah will be arraigned before the court tomorrow Friday, February 4, 2022.

“The MCE has been charged on three (3) counts of Assault of a public officer, Offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace and Disturbing the peace in a public place contrary to Sections 205, 207 and 298 respectively, of the Criminal Offences Act of 1960 (Act 29). He has also been charged for Dangerous driving contrary to Section 1 of Act 683 of 2004 as amended by Act 761 of 2008,” part of the official Police statement reads.

The MCE who was driving a Toyota Land-cruiser with registration number GE 5615-20 is alleged to have driven dangerously and carelessly while approaching a police snap checkpoint at the Kwasimintsim Cemetery on Wednesday, 2nd February 2022.

When one of the police officers on duty attempted to stop him, he verbally assaulted and threatened him.