Lands Ministry to compile list of government lands disposed of to private individuals

The Lands Commission is compiling the list of Government Lands and Landed Properties disposed of and transferred to private individuals from 1993 to date.

Mr Samuel Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, said this was in accordance with the highest standards of transparency and candor to give a better picture of Government Lands and Landed Properties disposed of to private individuals and how much they were sold for.

The Minister made the disclosure in his response to a question put to him on the Floor of Parliament by Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, Member of Parliament (MP) for Adaklu.

The Member wanted to know from the Minister, which Government Land and Landed Properties had been disposed of and transferred to private individuals since 2017, and the cost of each of the properties transferred.

Mr Jinapor said transactions in relation to Government Lands and Government Landed Properties were being handled by the Regional Lands Commissions, which were mandated by Article 260 (1) to perform the functions of the Lands Commission in the Regions.

He noted that prior to 2021, there were only 10 Regional Land Commission Offices, which were administratively overseeing the (lands of the) 10 Regions that existed before the creation of the additional six new regions in the year 2018.

He said in 2021, the Regional Lands Commissions of all the 16 Regions were inaugurated, and that this had necessitated the movement of files from some of the mother regions to the new regions.

Mr Jinapor said the 16 Regional Lands Commissions were in the process of compiling the records of all Government Lands and Landed Properties transferred to private individuals, saying, “and I will duly brief the house when the exercise is complete”.

“Mr Speaker as the House may agree with me, to compile a list on Government Land and Land Properties that has been disposed off and transferred to private individuals from 2017 and the cost of each of them requires time and efforts,” the Minister said.

“And in accordance with the highest standards of transparency and candor, I have asked that these lists be compiled from 1993 to date and not from 2017, it will give us a better picture.”

Mr Jinapor said the Government's commitment was to ensure that the public lands of the country were utilized to the benefit of the people of Ghana, the true owners of these lands, declaring that, “and we will do so through the efficient management of these lands, anchored on transparency, integrity and utmost good faith”.

The Minister assured that he would make to the House the list of Government Lands and Landed Properties, which had been disposed of and transferred to private individuals and how much they were sold for from 1993 to date, as soon as it was ready.

GNA