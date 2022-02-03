ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.02.2022 Headlines

[Update] Captain Smart found at Greda Estates police cells

[Update] Captain Smart found at Greda Estates police cells
03.02.2022 LISTEN

Onua TV/FM’s morning show host Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has been found.

He was found Thursday late morning at the Greda Estates Police Station, where he is doing well.

Captain Smart was nowhere to be found after he was taken into National Security custody on Wednesday evening, raising worry among friends, colleagues and fans.

The Maakye host was detained by the state security apparatus shortly after an Accra Circuit Court granted him bail on Wednesday, February 2.

He had pleaded not guilty to two respective counts of charges of extortion and abetment to extortion.

But, according to the National Security, there was order from above to bring Captain Smart and one other to the secretariat.

He was then caged for the night despite reportedly meeting the bail conditions.

When top management of Media General, the mother company of Onua FM and Onua TV, visited the secretariat to visit the radio host, he was nowhere to be found.

Enquiries directed the team including Group Chief Executive Officer Beatrice Agyemang to the Ministries Police Station, where they were told he was not in the records to have been there.

Later, they were directed to the Greda Estates Police Station, where he was seen.

—3news.com

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
My whole family loves you – Joe Biden to Nduom's neurosurgeon son
03.02.2022 | Headlines
'You're stupid, you ugly policeman; I will let them transfer you to Enchi' — Takoradi MCE caught in fight with police
03.02.2022 | Headlines
Tony Blair visits Bawumia
03.02.2022 | Headlines
Autocratic Akufo-Bawumia gov’t has resorted to intimidation, scaremongering to pass E-Levy – Minority
03.02.2022 | Headlines
Captain Smart arrest: The penchant for oppressing, suppressing of persons critical of gov’t disgraceful, sickening – Sammy Gyamfi
03.02.2022 | Headlines
Captain Smart ‘missing’ from National Security custody as Media General comb town
03.02.2022 | Headlines
AG, Police Administration desperately seeking to reduce our numbers to get gov't pass e-levy – Minority
03.02.2022 | Headlines
[Audio] Mahama, Kufuor picks but whenever I call Akufo-Addo, ladies pick the phone with no respect — John Ndebugri
03.02.2022 | Headlines
NLC vs UTAG: Court direct parties to settle matter out of court, report back on February 10
03.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line