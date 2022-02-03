'You're stupid, you ugly policeman; I will let them transfer you to Enchi' — Takoradi MCE caught in fight with police

Takoradi MCE Abdul- Mummin Issah

03.02.2022 LISTEN

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (S.T.M.A), Abdul- Mummin Issah has threatened to ensure that a police officer who he describes as 'ugly' is transferred to far away in Enchi.

The only crime the Police officer committed was conducting his routine road checks during his shift.

Sources report that the officer, Inspector Andrews Sarfo, and his team were on routine snap check at 8:30pm around Kwesimintsim Cemetery in Takoradi on Wednesday when the STMA mayor drove by in a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GE 5615-20.

The MCE is said to have decided to move past the traffic of cars waiting to go through the snap check but the officers insisted that he joins the queue like others and wait for his turn.

Unhappy with the stance of the Police, Abdul- Mummin Issah is reported to have rained insults on Inspector Andrews Sarfo and his colleagues.

“You are stupid, you ugly policeman, you say a whole police officer, you are nothing, don’t worry let him play his king kong thing, I have exercised patience for you to call whoever is coming, I could just pass by and there is nothing he can do,” the MCE who was recorded during the exchanges with the officer said.

He continued, “If I decide to pass by what else can you do? But I have been patient enough which you have called to come and take me to headquarters. I could have just drove there, go(sic) and you can do whatever you want to do tomorrow morning and it won’t get anywhere.”

The MCE further threatened that he will get the police officer transferred who he claim will come begging him the next day.

“You don’t know whom you are dealing with? You will come begging tomorrow, you will come begging tomorrow; I will send you to Enchi…don’t worry, do what you want to do…you are lucky I am not in my….hmmm, it is okay,” Abdul- Mummin Issah said.

Insisting on enforcing the law, the officer stressed that the MCE will be detained for attempting to run over an officer.

“…the patrol team is coming to take you to headquarters for further action; they are coming to take you for further action..I should take it for what? I am saying I have called the patrol team, your action, your behaviour, your attitude have been reported and you will be detained for this, attempting to knock a police Inspector down? You wait,” the police officer is heard saying in the audio recording.

The MCE is now in Police custody and will be arraigned before court on Friday, February 4, 2022.

He is facing three counts of assault on a Police officer, dangerous driving, among others.