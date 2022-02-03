ModernGhana logo
Torture of Prof Avoke shouldn't happen again — Ablakwa

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has blamed the issues involving Professor Mawutor Avoke at the University of Education Winneba on abuse of political power.

Prof Mawutor Avoke and Dr Theophilus Senyo Ackorlie have been reinstated as substantive Vice Chancellor and Finance Director of UEW respectively by the Winneba High Court.

Four other officers who were also affected are reinstated. Decision just being delivered live this morning in Winneba.

They are also to be paid all their salary arrears from the date they were unlawfully removed from their offices to date: July 2017 to February 2022.

This was after the Court ruled that he should be restored to Office as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba , on Wednesday February 2.

In a statement after the court ruling, he said “Today, the 2nd day of February 2022, the High Court, Winneba, delivered a well reasoned and sound judgment, giving effect to the principle of the rule of law as contained in the preamble of the Constitution of Ghana, 1992.”

He added “I believe that as a University, the great UEW has the resources-both financial and human – and the goodwill needed to establish itself as a truly impactful and influential institution of global significance through the diligent efforts of management, staff, students, and all stakeholders. I pledge that upon my return to office in the coming days, I will provide the committed and visionary leadership needed to help the UEW to either achieve or move it closer to achieving its stated purpose.”

Commenting on this development in a tweet, Mr Ablakwa who is a former Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Tertiary said “The torture & trauma Vice Chancellor Prof. Mawutor Avoke & his UEW colleagues have been subjected to should never ever happen in Ghana.

“Political power should not be used to terrorize citizens including the intelligentsia; it must be used to advance freedoms, empower & heal.”

—3news.com

