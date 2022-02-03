Captain Smart arrest: The penchant for oppressing, suppressing of persons critical of gov’t disgraceful, sickening – Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has taken a swipe at the President Akufo-Addo government, accusing the administration of tyranny.

This is contained in a statement on the Facebook page of the NDC firebrand following Onua FM's presenter Captain Smart detention in the National Security custody on Wednesday after he had been granted bail by the Accra Circuit Court 6.

According to Sammy Gyamfi, it is disgraceful and sickening how President Akufo-Addo's administration continues to oppress persons critical of his government.

“Yesterday, Captain Smart was arraigned before Circuit Court 6 in Accra, by National Security Operatives and the Ghana Police service on some trumped-up charges. The Court in its wisdom granted Captain Smart bail. And he and his lawyers satisfied all the bail conditions yesterday.

“Sadly but unsurprisingly, the autocratic and despotic Akufo-Addo regime has refused to release Captain Smart from Police Custody. Captain was detained yesterday by National Security. As we speak his location is unknown to his lawyers, family, and employer.

“This government’s penchant for oppressing and suppressing persons critical of them including journalists is disgraceful and sickening. When will this tyranny stop? #ReleaseCaptainSmartNow,” the statement from Sammy Gyamfi reads.

Captain Smart has been dragged to court and charged with two different counts of extortion.

The charges according to the prosecution led by Detective Inspector Frederick Sarpong, are in relation to 23rd December 2021 and 12th January 2022 incidents where he allegedly extorted $10,000 and GHS50,000 from one Ahmed Kwabena Nkrumah, a businessman.