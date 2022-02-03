ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.02.2022 Headlines

Captain Smart ‘missing’ from National Security custody as Media General comb town

Captain Smart ‘missing’ from National Security custody as Media General comb town
03.02.2022 LISTEN

Onua TV/FM’s morning show host Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, is nowhere to be found barely 12 hours after he was taken into National Security custody.

The Maakye host was detained by the state security apparatus shortly after an Accra Circuit Court granted him bail on Wednesday, February 2.

He had pleaded not guilty to two respective counts of charges of extortion and abetment to extortion.

But, according to the National Security, there was an order from above to bring Captain Smart and one other to the secretariat.

He was then caged for the night despite reportedly meeting the bail conditions.

When top management of Media General, the mother company of Onua FM and Onua TV, visited the secretariat to visit the radio host, he was nowhere to be found.

Enquiries directed the team including Group Chief Executive Officer Beatrice Agyemang to the Ministries Police Station, where they were told he was not in the records to have been there.

It has now become a matter of worry to all, particularly staff of Media General, as to where Captain Smart is.

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Captain Smart arrest: The penchant for oppressing, suppressing of persons critical of gov’t disgraceful, sickening – Sammy Gyamfi
03.02.2022 | Headlines
AG, Police Administration desperately seeking to reduce our numbers to get gov't pass e-levy – Minority
03.02.2022 | Headlines
[Audio] Mahama, Kufuor picks but whenever I call Akufo-Addo, ladies pick the phone with no respect — John Ndebugri
03.02.2022 | Headlines
NLC vs UTAG: Court direct parties to settle matter out of court, report back on February 10
03.02.2022 | Headlines
Africa needs to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination six-fold — WHO
03.02.2022 | Headlines
E-Levy: Going on a fanfare, jamboree doesn’t pass bills – Adongo jabs Akufo-Addo
03.02.2022 | Headlines
Regional Coups: ECOWAS leaders meet in Accra today
03.02.2022 | Headlines
E-levy: NDC youth to stage ‘Yentua’ Demo
03.02.2022 | Headlines
‘I only interpreted Inusah Fuseini’s statement’ –Chairman Wontumi tells court in $5M defamation suit
03.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line