AG, Police Administration desperately seeking to reduce our numbers to get gov't pass e-levy – Minority

Minority in Parliament has accused the Nana Addo administration of attempts to use the courts to reduce their numerical strength in parliament.

Addressing the media, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu argued the Attorney General (AG) and the Police Administration are acting in concert to unjustly prosecute the Assin North lawmaker just to fulfil the tainted motives of the government.

He explained that the criminal charges filed against the Assin North MP James Quayson is a desperate attempt by government to reduce the numbers of the NDC in parliament in order to get the controversial E-Levy passed.

“It’s obvious that the desperate Akufo-Addo government, the Attorney General’s office and the Police Administration are acting in bad faith to get an unfair advantage in parliament for the Nana Akufo-Addo, Bawumia government in its unbridled quest to pass the unpopular, insensitive e-levy which remains a major disincentive to the development of our digital economy and an apparent disregard for their own quest for a cash lite economy,” Haruna Iddrisu argued.

The National Democratic Congress( NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, has been charged with criminal offences in relation to his alleged dual nationality when he contested the 2020 parliamentary elections.

The Attorney-General (A-G) has dragged Mr Quayson to the Accra High Court on five counts of forgery of passport or travel certificate, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury and false declaration for office.

It is the case of the A-G that Mr Quayson allegedly made a false statement to the Passport Office that he did not hold a passport to another country when he applied for a Ghanaian Passport.

In addition, the A-G has accused Mr Quayson of making a false declaration to the Electoral Commission (EC) to the effect that he (Quayson) did not owe any allegiance to a foreign country when he filed to contest as candidate for the Assin North seat.