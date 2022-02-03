‘It's launch, not lunch; I detest people who speak bad English’ – Koku Anyidoho jabs Otokunor for statement at J.E.A Mills Memorial Heritage

03.02.2022 LISTEN

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, the Founder and President of the Atta-Mills Institute, has slammed the opposition National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) Deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otokunor, for speaking what is said is poor English.

Peter Boamah Otokunor, speaking at the inauguration of the J.E.A Mills Memorial Heritage, stated that the NDC and the country as a whole had launched the Memorial Heritage to celebrate and preserve the late president’s legacy.

He added that the NDC and the country as a whole do not recognize any other foundation in his memory.

However, in a JoyNews TV interview, the president of the Atta Mills Institute chastised the NDC’s Deputy General Secretary for mispronouncing the term ‘launch.’

Despite the fact that the current Deputy General Secretary worked under him during the Mills administration, according to Mr Anyidoho, who previously served as the NDC’s Deputy General Secretary, he failed to learn to enhance his English proficiency and hence continues to speak awful English.

He boasted about how perfect his English is, claiming that he could not have taught Mr Otokunor to speak in such a bad manner.

“First of all, he said lunch, were they eating there? It is launch, bad grammar. It is launch. It is not lunch. So people like that, I don’t discuss them. This guy worked in my office under president Mills. I don’t teach people who work with me bad English. I’m a student of the language and love good grammar. I detest people who speak bad English”.

Mr Anyidoho responded to Otokunor’s assertion that there is no other foundation in remembrance of the late former president outside the J.E.A Mills Heritage.

He said, “I don’t own a foundation. I own an institute. So (if) he says they don’t recognize any other foundation, it got nothing to do with my institute”.