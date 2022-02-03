I'm a serial womanizer; I've slept with over 700 women — A married man confesses

A 47 years old man who spoke on anonymity has admitted to sleeping with more than 700 women in his rather short life.

According to him, he is a womanizer and has tried on so many occasions to stop doing so but all his efforts have failed.

“I’m married but yet still I cheat on my wife and I feel no remorse for doing it. In order for people not to recognize me as a married man, I took off my ring and told my wife I misplaced it and will replace it soon just so she does not suspect anything,” he said.

The man who preferred to be called Peter noted that he does not know what pushes him to do it, and what draws the women to him because every lady he speaks to, agrees to have something with him even after they find out he’s married.

In an interview with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s NsemPii, Peter disclosed, “I have never slept with any of these ladies more than twice. After sleeping with you once or twice, I’m done. I delete your number or block your number from my phone and this means I’m done with you.”

He noted that some ladies always try to come back as he is very good in bed and is able to satisfy them very well. “Currently, I have more than 3 girls in my life excluding my wife and they all know I’m a married man but are still with me.”

He blames it on the fact that he’s had sex with numerous ladies and he believes they are the cause of his misfortune.

“I have regrets sleeping with most of these women but unfortunately it’s too late to change because now, I can’t stay a month with my wife. I’ll have to get other ladies in addition to her,” he said.

He used the opportunity to advise men who are into womanizing to stop, “Womanizing is a big problem which is bothering a lot of men but they are unable speak out. If we are unable to stop then I think we should seek help because there might be more to it than we are unaware of,” he shared.

