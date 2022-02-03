NLC vs UTAG: Court direct parties to settle matter out of court, report back on February 10

03.02.2022 LISTEN

The High Court in Accra (Labour Division) presided over by His Lordship Justice Frank Rockson Aboadwe has implored on the leadership of the National Labour Commission (NLC) and University Teachers Association (UTAG) to settle the matter out of court.

The court has given them up to February 10, 2022, to report back.

The NLC had dragged UTAG to court following their refusal to comply with directives to call off the strike.

In court on Thursday, February 3, 2022, when the case was called, counsel for NLC Eva Amihere told the court that, they have two applications to move.

She told the court that, the first application is a motion for the enforcement of the directives issued by NLC on January 13, 2022, for UTAG to return to the lecture halls.

While the second motion, she said, is an Interlocutory injunction to stop UTAG from continuing with its strike.

But the presiding judge Justice Lordship Justice Frank Rockson Aboadwe requested to meet the party in chambers.

According to EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah, after a near-30-minute hearing in chambers, the parties left the courtroom.

Counsel for UTAG Kwesi Keli-Delataa told GHOne News after the in-chamber hearing that, they have agreed to settle the matter and report back to the court on February 10.

According to counsel if the parties were unable to agree on a settlement, the two motions would be moved.

---kasapafmonline