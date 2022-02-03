ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.02.2022 Social News

Tension at Mampong Nursing College as students sacked over mass failure

Tension at Mampong Nursing College as students sacked over mass failure
03.02.2022 LISTEN

Tension is mounting at the campus of the Mampong Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the Ashanti Region over the demotion of some students as well as a mass failure and inconsistencies in the examination results released by the academic board of the school.

The students are angry with their supervisors for dismissing some students three days after the college reopened.

According to the students, many of them have been dismissed after paying their hostel and school fees among others on campus.

“We came to campus after making payments for registration only for the school management to post a list of students dismissed for inconsistencies in examination results,” they explained.

Today, Thursday, 3 February 2022, the students woke up to foul scenes of faecal lumps in some of the classroom blocks and the Great Hall.

Speaking to Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Thursday, 3 February 2022, the students said the matter has been reported to the students’ representative council (SRC), municipal chief executive, and the police commander in Asante Mampong to intervene but to no avail.

---Classfmonline.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Shutdown of McDan Private Jet operations due to hatred for Gadangme people – Group spit fire on GACL
03.02.2022 | Social News
Let's end resurgence of coups — Akufo-Addo to ECOWAS leaders
03.02.2022 | Social News
‘It's launch, not lunch; I detest people who speak bad English’ – Koku Anyidoho jabs Otokunor for statement at J.E.A Mills Memorial Heritage
03.02.2022 | Social News
E-levy: Economist says it’ll be difficult for Ghana to raise external loans
03.02.2022 | Social News
I'm a serial womanizer; I've slept with over 700 women — A married man confesses
03.02.2022 | Social News
Fire destroys several shops at Asawase Bombay
03.02.2022 | Social News
Alajo coup trial: Improvised Explosive Devices are used by terrorists, not musketeers — Witness
03.02.2022 | Social News
Assin North MP charged with criminal offences
03.02.2022 | Social News
A/R: Fire guts Akwatialine wood market
03.02.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line